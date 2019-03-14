Poll: Mo Brooks Will Crush Roy Moore In 2020 Alabama State Primary

The conservative action group Club for Growth released a poll Thursday that revealed Rep. Mo Brooks could demolish Roy Moore in the 2020 Alabama Senate primary.

Republican Rep. Mo Brooks earned 52-percent support, compared to Moore who only earned 32 percent. An additional 16 percent remained undecided in the poll.

“Club for Growth’s polling shows former Senate loser, Roy Moore, losing by 20 points in a head-to-head primary matchup against conservative stalwart Mo Brooks,” VP of Campaigns Tom Shultz told the Daily Caller about the poll.

“Democratic Senator Doug Jones is outright begging Moore to run again because the Democrats know they can beat him. They’d be downright giddy facing Moore again, so let’s nominate a real conservative who can win.” (RELATED: Alabama Republicans Say Another Roy Moore Run On GOP Ticket Unlikely)

The poll was conducted on behalf of Club for Growth by WPA Intelligence. WPA surveyed 501 likely Republican primary voters by phone from Mar. 10 through Mar. 12. Additionally, 37 percent of those surveyed were contacted via cell phone. The poll has a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points in either direction.

Moore lost to current Alabama Sen. Doug Jones during the 2017 special election to replace former Sen. Luther Strange, who was appointed to the position after former Attorney General Jeff Sessions was nominated and confirmed to that post.

Moore defeated Strange during the Republican primary but endured multiple scandals during the general election. He recently announced he’s very interested in running again.

Those scandals would likely carry over into the 2020 race should he continue, and the National Republican Senatorial Committee announced that it would take action to block Moore should he enter the 2020 primary, according to the Washington Examiner.