Paul Ryan Wants ‘To Be Clear’ About Statement Suggesting Democrats Could Beat Trump In 2020

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan wants “to be clear” about a statement he made earlier this week that suggested Democrats could defeat President Donald Trump in 2020.

“To be clear, GOP wins elections when they’re about ideas not when they’re personality conflicts like Dems & media want,” Ryan tweeted Wednesday. “We’re clearly better off because of @RealDonaldTrump. His record of accomplishments is why we’ll win re-election especially when compared to Dems’ leftward lurch.”

Ryan originally created a stir when he suggested Monday that President Donald Trump could lose the 2020 presidential election if it focuses on Trump’s personality.

"The person who defines that race is going to win the race. If this is about Donald Trump and his personality, he isn't going to win it," Ryan predicted.

Ryan was in Vero Beach, Florida, participating in a lecture series when he also said he believes there are some Democrats who could win the 2020 presidential, TCPalm reported.

Ryan, a former Republican Wisconsin congressman who served as Speaker of the House for four years, seemed to have an uneven relationship with Trump, appearing sometimes as an ally and at other times an adversary.

Ryan was pointedly critical of Trump during the 2016 primaries and did not support his candidacy. After Trump won the GOP nomination, Ryan seemed less than enthusiastic but, more or less, advanced the president’s policies in the House of Representatives where the Republicans enjoyed a majority at the time. In January, during the partial government shutdown, Trump blamed Ryan for not securing funding for a border wall when he had the opportunity to do so, according to one report.

