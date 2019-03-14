Phil Mickelson Admits Using College Admissions Company, Denies Any Wrong-doing

Pro golfer Phil Mickelson criticized Rick Singer’s alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal in a Twitter statement Thursday.

Mickelson admitted to using Singer’s company to help his family through the college admissions process, but denies any involvement in the fraud. “Obviously, we were not a part of this fraud, our kids would disown us if we ever tried to interfere,” Mickelson wrote.

Mickelson has three kids with his wife Amy, one of whom attends Brown University.

The company Mickelson used to help his daughter go through the college admissions process is the same company allegedly used to accept bribe money from 33 other parents.

Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman were among celebrities charged in the admissions scandal. Loughlin was taken into custody on Wednesday and released the same day on $1 million bond. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Loses Sephora Collaboration Amid College Admissions Scandal)

Huffman was taken into custody at gunpoint Tuesday and released on $250,000 bond that same night.

Mickelson definitely dodged a bullet by staying out of this scandal. From what he tweeted it would seem like he was unaware about the fraud being committed by Rick Singer. Good for him because everyone else seems to be losing their livelihood over it.