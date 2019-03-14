Liberalism Must Be Destroyed Before It Destroys Everything

On the show today we get into all the ways liberals are actively destroying societal norms and basic decency in the name of a left-wing agenda. Disagree with their agenda? You’re a monster who must be destroyed. Become successful? You must be destroyed. Pass a ballot initiative they disapprove of? The people who chant “this is what democracy looks like” will simply overrule the will of the people. We explain it all on today’s show.

Listen to the show:

The attempted professional assassination of Tucker Carlson by liberal activists and journalists continues, but Tucker is fighting back, some. Last night on his show, Tucker reminded viewers of the racist and transphobic past of the president of the organization leading the charge against him. But he and other conservatives aren’t willing to go all the way and hold these smear-merchants to their own standards, including the punishments they impose on everyone else. It’s time for that to change.

The daughter of actress Lori Loughlin — who was among dozens charged in a massive bribery scheme to get the unqualified children into prestigious colleges— found out about the criminal charges against her mother while spending spring break on a yacht owned by one of the trustees of the college Loughlin is alleged to have scammed to get her into. Talk about awkward.

President Donald Trump grounded the entire fleet of Boeing 737s, joining most of the rest of the world in halting flights of one of the most popular new planes in the market. Naturally, conspiracy theories abound on the left over this move.

Paul Manafort could be spending the rest of his life in prison for crimes, like not paying his taxes and not registering as a lobbyist for a foreign government. Feel safer now? Liberals, who fought hard to release drug dealers from prison, cheered this development without a hint of irony.

Beto O’Rourke is set to join the crowded Democratic field for the 2020 nomination. He was also the subject of an embarrassing article in Vanity Fair in which the “reporter” who wrote it was so far up Beto’s backside that he could’ve chewed O’Rourke’s food for him. We have the quotes.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ended executions in the state. The party of people who chant “this is what democracy looks like” cheered the executive overriding of the unambiguous will of the voters of California because they don’t give a damn about democracy.

