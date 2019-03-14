Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Officially Split From Kate Middleton And Prince William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially received Queen Elizabeth II’s blessing with the announcement that a new royal household will be created, allowing them to split from Kensington Palace.

“The Queen has agreed to the creation of a new Household for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, following their marriage in May last year. The Household, which will be created with the support of The Queen and The Prince of Wales, will be established in the spring,” a statement from Buckingham Palace read, per Town And Country magazine Thursday. (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

It added:

The Duke of Sussex currently has his own private office, which has been supporting The Duchess since the engagement of Their Royal Highnesses in November 2017. This long-planned move will ensure that permanent support arrangements for The Duke and Duchess’s work are in place as they start their family and move to their official residence at Frogmore Cottage. The Queen has given permission for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to base their Household Office at Buckingham Palace.

It all comes following reports that the expectant Duchess and Duke were planning to move out of their place on the grounds of Kensington Palace, where Kate Middleton, Prince William and their family reside, to Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle later this month. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

It was reported the split just involved a move to different locations as Markle and her husband are set to the cottage, ahead of the arrival of their first child due sometime in spring.

What ceased to be known until now, however, was that the move also involved shifting all Prince Harry and the former “Suits” actress offices out of Kensington Palace, further dividing up the royal brothers.

Late last year, reports began surfacing that Markle and Middleton were feuding. Those allegations later changed to focus on the fact that it was reportedly actually the royal brothers who were the ones that weren’t getting along. This latest move by the Queen only seems to cement that fact further.

As previously reported, the split between Harry and William reportedly is due to comments the older brother made about Markle once Harry announced that he planned to marry the actress.

One royal expert said that while William meant it as friendly “brotherly advice,” the younger royal took it as an attack on his love. Things have reportedly been strained between the brothers ever since.

However, sources with knowledge insist that this latest move has nothing to do with the reported rift and was always part of the long-term plan.