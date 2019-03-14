‘SEAL Team’ Returns On CBS March 20, New Episode Is Called ‘What Appears To Be’

“SEAL Team” will return on CBS next Wednesday on Mar. 20 with a new episode called “What Appears To Be.”

We haven’t had a new episode of the show since January, and fans everywhere have been clamoring to find out what Bravo Team will do next. (RELATED: ‘SEAL Team ‘ Is Excellent In New Episode ‘Things Not Seen’)

Luckily, we’re less than a week away at this point. The plot of the new episode, according to the YouTube description, is: “Bravo Team works with the Congolese Army on a covert mission to capture the head of a rebel militia group. Also, Jason argues with Emma about college, and Sonny and Davis make a big decision about their future.”

There are also two previews of the latest episode. Give them both a watch below:

I can’t wait to see what we get in the new episodes. I know that it hasn’t been off the air for a while, but it feels like an eternity.

There’s no question in my mind at all that “SEAL Team” is one of the best shows on television. It features plenty of action but also focuses on the high price our highly-trained military professionals pay in their personal lives.

Make sure to tune in next week to see how all the action goes down.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter