Sherrod Brown Tries To Goad GOP Into Voting Against Trump’s Emergency Declaration

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio tried to prod Republicans into voting against President Donald Trump’s national emergency Thursday by questioning their backbone.

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota asked Brown if he knew of other Republicans who would vote to block an emergency declaration besides those who already announced their intentions not to back it.

Brown accused Senate Republicans of lying about their true feelings and casting votes they didn’t actually believe in. (RELATED: Trump Holds Up Veto Pen To Defecting Republicans On National Emergency)

“Unfortunately, what I hear from Republican senators for the last two years — really since Trump ran — in the cloakroom or in the Senate floor and in my office or in a committee room, what they say and how they publicly cast their votes have been two different things,” he said on “New Day.”

WATCH:

He also said “there doesn’t seem to be a lot of backbone” in many of his colleagues when Trump “betrays workers” and “lies time after time after time.”

“The White House looks like a retreat for Wall Street executives,” he continued. “A lot of my Republican colleagues are bothered by that — they just don’t vote that way. I’m hoping the approach of the elections in 2020 will lift off some of the fear that my Republican colleagues have and maybe they’ll actually grow some backbone when they cast that vote on the Senate floor.”

