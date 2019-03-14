Texas Democratic Party Chairman Unable To Name One Beto Accomplishment

The chairman of the Texas Democratic Party failed to name a single accomplishment made by presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke, despite being pressed repeatedly to do so by Fox News’ Ed Henry on Thursday.

Gilberto Hinojosa was on The Story With Martha MacCallum, guest-hosted by Henry, to discuss O’Rourke, who announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination earlier in the day.

WATCH:

“What would you say is Beto O’Rourke’s top accomplishment that he brings to the table?” Henry asked at the beginning of the interview.

Hinojosa responded, “I think what Beto O’Rourke has done, particularly in the last senatorial campaign that he ran in 2018, is…show the people of Texas and now the people of America what it means to be an honest politician, an honest person who going to talk about things that are important to families all across this country. You don’t always see that.” (RELATED: Beto: ‘I’m Just Born’ To Run For President)

“Pardon me, but Nancy Pelosi was asked today about his biggest accomplishment and she could not really name one, even though he served in the House for a brief time admittedly,” Henry pushed back. “But you are telling me he is an honest politician, that’s his biggest accomplishment?”

Hinojosa then pointed out that Republicans controlled the House during the entirety of O’Rourke’s tenure.

“Sir, but did he create a job somewhere? Did he create a product? What has he accomplished? It is an honest question,” Henry followed up. “I’m not even talking about Congress. What has he gotten done in his life, sir? Has he created a job?”

“Your question is meaningless,” Hinojosa concluded.

During O’Rourke’s first official day campaigning in Iowa, he discussed packing the Supreme Court with Democrats, compared climate change activists to D-Day soldiers and expressed concern for people in rural America who cannot find love on Tinder.

