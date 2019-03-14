Trump Ridicules Beto’s Hand Movements In Announcement Video

Saagar Enjeti | White House Correspondent

President Donald Trump ridiculed Beto O’Rourke for what he saw as wild gesticulation in his 2020 presidential campaign announcement video, in an Oval Office pool spray Thursday seated next to the Irish Prime Minister.

“He has a lot of hand movement. Is he crazy or is that just the way he acts? I’ve never seen hand movement like that. I watched him a little while this morning doing I assume some kind of a news conference. And I actually never seen anything quite like it. Study it, I’m sure you’ll agree,” Trump said when asked for a reaction.

O’Rourke announced his candidacy for president in the 2020 election cycle Thursday morning in a nearly three-and-a-half minute video announcement. The former congressman then made his first campaign stop in Keokuk, Iowa where he took questions from dozens of prospective voters. O’Rourke launched a merchandising section on his website but has not yet listed any policy positions.

The failed Senate contender and former three-term Congressman debuted his announcement with a lengthy profile in Vanity Fair magazine in which he declared, “I want to be in it.”

“Man, I’m just born to be in it, and want to do everything I humanly can for this country at this moment,” O’Rourke said. (RELATED: Reuters: Beto O’Rourke Wins Even If He Loses)

Tags : beto orourke donald trump the white house
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller