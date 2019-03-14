Tucker Highlights Hypocrisy Of Media Matters

Tucker Carlson highlighted the hypocrisy Media Matters president Angelo Carusone on Wednesday, who published racist, anti-Semitic and transphobic language on a 2005 blog. Carlson also criticized MSNBC’s Chris Hayes for failing to ask Carusone about it when he had the chance.

In an apparent attempt to get him fired, Media Matters has been disseminating decade-old audio of Carlson making comments on a shock-jock’s radio show.

Carusone used words like “trannies,” “Japs,” and “Jewry” on his blog, and claimed that his boyfriend was only conservative “as a result of his possession of several bags of Jewish gold.” (RELATED: Media Matters President Wrote Blog Posts About ‘Japs,’ ‘Jewry’ And ‘Trannies’)

WATCH:

“[Chris] Hayes’ political views aren’t very interesting,” Carlson began. “Cringing hipster sensitivity, burnished with low-grade academic buzzwords. Pretty banal stuff. But Hayes always seemed like a decent guy personally. He didn’t seem like a hater. It was hard to imagine him promoting open racism or anti-Semitism. Or at least it was hard to imagine, until the other night.”

He continued, “That’s when Hayes invited a man called Angelo Carusone onto his show. Carusone runs Media Matters. Almost every day, he issues outraged press releases accusing other people of bigotry. And yet, because everything is irony, Carusone is himself an enthusiastic bigot.” (RELATED: Conservative Strike Back At Media Matter For Tucker Carlson Hit Job)

Carlson concluded:

Jewish gold. According to Angelo Carusone, Jewish gold is a problem. Media Matters probably ought to issue a press release about this. They’ve done a lot more for a lot less. And yet somehow—this is the remarkable part—Chris Hayes managed to pretend that none of this ever happened. Hayes never mentioned the Jewish gold. He never said a word about the Japs, or the trannies, or the Klan, or even those criminal Bangladeshis who deserve what they get, no matter what the tranny lovers say.

Follow Mike on Twitter