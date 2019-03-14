Verizon Launches 5G In Chicago And Minneapolis

Verizon will be the first company in the United States to implement 5G technology in Chicago and Minneapolis starting April 11.

Verizon will beat competitors AT & T and Sprint in the race to bring 5G or “fifth generation” technology to the two major cities, as reported by Reuters.

The decision comes after talks about China and foreign tech companies like Huawei brought innovation in the 5G field. Huawei is a Chinese company which has been at the forefront of 5G technology. (RELATED: China Has 10x More 5G Cell Towers Than The US)

However, Huawei has been accused of violating U.S. sanctions, stealing trade secrets and “misleading banks,” according to the Associated Press.

German intelligence agency’s say Huawei “isn’t a trustworthy partner,” as reported by Bloomberg.

“We are now consulting closely” on potential security implications of allies using Huawei for 5G, says @jensstoltenberg. SACEUR Scapparrotti told Congress Weds that #NATO has warned Germany if it chooses Huawei, “we’re not gonna communicate with them” across those channels. pic.twitter.com/Yux1an9Z5g — Teri Schultz (@terischultz) March 14, 2019

According to TechRadar, 5G will improve internet speed and connections for smartphones and other devices. 5G improves internet speed by using higher frequency waves than the current 4G LTE systems, which allow network towers to send and receive more data faster, Verizon’s site uses a graph to show the difference between wavelengths of 4G and 5G.

The new wavelength that 5G operates on is called a “millimeter wave” and allows 5G to be transmitted faster, according to an analysis by PC Magazine.

“The networks will help power a huge rise in ‘Internet of Things’ technology, providing the infrastructure needed to carry huge amounts of data, allowing for a smarter and more connected world,” says Mike Moore from TechRadar. (RELATED: What 5G Means For The Future Of Tech)

The new 5G initiative from Verizon will reportedly cost customers an extra $10 a month. The fee, however, is only for members who subscribe to Verizon’s unlimited plan. Without the plan, 5G could reportedly cost up to $105 a month.

Coming soon to Chicago and Minneapolis—the unprecedented performance of #5GUltraWideband. Be the first to get the first phone on 5G, the moto z³ with 5G moto mod. — Verizon (@verizon) March 13, 2019

Customers who want the new 5G upgrade will have to purchase a Motorola Z3 which is dubbed by Verizon and Motorola as “the world’s first 5G upgradeable smartphone,” as reported by information and technology website ArsTechnia.

However, according to ArsTechnia, the Motorola Z3 won’t have 5G capabilities by itself, customers will have to purchase a “clip-on” attachment called a “moto mod.” The phone will reportedly cost $480, and the mod’s price is currently unknown.