Vermont Town Swears In Mayor, Lincoln The Goat. Minutes On The Job, She Poops On Floor

The small town of Fair Haven, Vermont, swore in a 3-year-old goat as their honorary mayor, and right after the big ceremony on her first day in office, she pooped on the floor.

Lincoln, dressed in a black sash that read “Mayor,” was sworn into office Tuesday at the Fair Haven town offices by Town Clerk Suzanne Dechame and other board members and delivered the oath of office, per NBC Washington on Thursday. (RELATED: Poem About Turkish President Sexing Goat Takes Top Prize)

A 3-year-old goat named Lincoln was officially sworn into office this week as Fair Haven, Vermont’s, new honorary mayor. https://t.co/r158jPag4Y — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) March 14, 2019

But Lincoln is a goat. How will she sign the necessary paperwork and put a stamp on documents making the whole thing official? Dechame planned ahead and had an ink pad for the mayor-elect to step on, which she reluctantly did, before making her “signature” stomp on the paperwork, per the Burlington Free Press.

And after all the fanfare and minutes into office, the goat pooped on the floor for police chief Bill Humphries and other attendees to clean up. (Not unlike other politicians, so to speak.) (RELATED: Total Fail: Oregon Town Rents 75 Goats To Clear Invasive Species)

“Note the crap,” joked Mark Gutel, a local coffee shop owner. “It’s just like any other meeting.”

Fair Haven is a town with a population of 2,500 and actually doesn’t have a mayor. The idea of having a pet for a mayor started a while back as a fundraiser for a school playground for the kids, Town Manager Joseph Gunter shared.

Gunter said the kids gave $5 and were able to nominate their animal of choice, which included a dozen dogs, cats and of course a goat. And after the election, Lincoln won the race with 13 votes.

Lincoln the Goat was officially sworn in a mayor of Fair Haven, Vermont, on Tuesday night, March 12, 2019. But there was a little crap that went down. https://t.co/N0TIgDUFKX — BurlingtonFreePress (@bfp_news) March 13, 2019

With the whole pooping on the floor the first day, one municipal employee joked that “it’s been baaaaad so far.”