White House Refers To Beto O’Rourke As ‘Robert Francis’

The White House is already going after former Democratic Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who announced his entry Thursday into the crowded field of Democratic 2020 presidential candidates.

After Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer asked White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley what President Donald Trump thought about O’Rourke entering the race, Gidley quickly corrected him. (RELATED: Beto O’Rourke Wonders If The Constitution Still Works)

“First of all you pronounced it wrong, it’s Robert Francis,” Gidley said Thursday.

WATCH:

While Gidley explained that he couldn’t “talk too much” about the election because of the Hatch Act, he expressed confidence that Trump would prevail in November 2020 over O’Rourke, or whoever else the Democrats nominate for president next year.

“We don’t care who gets in the race, the fact is, the president’s gonna win re-election,” he said. “The president stands for the American people, he’s done that the entire time.”

Gidley also hit Democrats over the party’s move to the left, such as support for the Green New Deal and late-term abortion.

“Democrats writ large have to answer for their policies,” Gidley said.

Follow William Davis on Twitter