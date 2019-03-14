Wisconsin’s March To A Championship Starts Friday Against Nebraska

Wisconsin’s road to a national championship will start Friday against Nebraska.

My beloved Badgers and the Cornhuskers will do battle today in the Big Ten tournament. This is what it’s all about.

If things go according to plan, we’re about to rattle off nine straight victories that end with us holding up a trophy in early April. (RELATED: Watch Wisconsin Beat Kentucky In The 2015 Final Four)

In any journey, it’s the first step that matters the most, and that’s what we have here in the quarterfinals. To channel a little bit of Herb Brooks, that’s what we’ve earned here today. Is Nebraska the best team we’ll face in the postseason? No, but we’re not overlooking anybody.

I also promised not to make fun of Tim Miles or his program if they beat Maryland Thursday. They beat the Terrapins, and I’m a man of my word. If I weren’t a man of my word, I’d probably joke about how he’s likely going to get fired and hasn’t done anything with the program. I’d really want to rub it in ahead of the game today. (RELATED: Nebraska Coach Tim Miles Falls In The Tunnel After Beating Rutgers)

Yet, like I said, I’m a man of my word, so I won’t bring any of that up.

It’s going to be a hell of a ride, and it all starts today. Make sure to tune in at 3:00 p.m. EST on the Big Ten Network to watch all the action.

I promise you that I’ll have the beer ready and that it’ll be a good time! In the meantime, watch my favorite Wisconsin basketball video ever.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter