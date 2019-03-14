Woman Carrying A Football Destroys Somebody Trying To Tackle Her

A video of a woman trucking through a tackle attempt has gone viral.

Barstool Sports posted a video Thursday of an unidentified woman running through another person as she carried a football. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

This hit looks like it could come straight out of Madden. She gave her opponent no chance at all. Watch the video, which has over 50,000 views in under an hour, below. It’s pretty shocking. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Somebody needs to get her a tryout for a college squad right now. Look at the way she lowered her shoulder. That was about as textbook as it gets. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Hell, I’m not even sure I could have made that tackle. I really don’t know if I like my odds against this woman. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

However, what I do like is the fact that we live in a world where women can play football on the beach. That’s the type of freedom we fought the Nazis over. You know you’re living in a beautiful country when women are in swimsuits trucking each other while playing the greatest sport ever invented. The only thing that could have made it better was if she did it while chugging a beer. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

God bless this beautiful country, and God bless the woman in this video. She gives me hope for the future.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter