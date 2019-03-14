Duke Star Zion Williamson Will Play Thursday Night Against Syracuse

Duke basketball star Zion Williamson is officially back.

According to ESPN, Williamson has been cleared to play Thursday night against Syracuse in the ACC tournament. He hasn’t played since spraining his knee in a game against UNC in February. (RELATED: Duke Star Zion Williamson Suffers Sprained Knee In Loss To North Carolina)

Duke announces that Zion Williamson will return tonight against Syracuse in the ACC Tournament. pic.twitter.com/i2RXP0AZZS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 14, 2019

This is the day we’ve all waited for. Duke is 3-3 in their last six games without him, and they have no chance of winning in the tournament without him.

He changes everything about the game when he plays. The freshman phenom is the most dominant player in the country when he’s healthy. (RELATED: Lawrence, Kansas Named Best College Basketball City In America)

There’s not a player on the planet who wants to stand in his way when he comes barreling down the lane.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zion Williamson (@zionlw10) on Dec 21, 2018 at 3:02pm PST

Having said all of that, don’t be surprised if Duke loses tonight to Jim Boeheim’s ball club. I find it a bit hard to believe that he’s going to be 100-percent after missing several weeks. It’s just not likely.

Still can’t believe this happened. Hope Zion is ok. pic.twitter.com/J4OYIe2vEz — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) February 21, 2019

Duke is currently favored by 11.5 points. If you’re a betting man, I’d recommend hitting Syracuse for tonight. It might take a bit to shake the rust off.

