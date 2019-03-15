Beto Is The Illegitimate Child Of Napoleon Dynamite And Butthead

On the Friday edition of The Daily Daily Caller Podcast, we go in-depth on Robert “Beto” O’Rourke, his campaign announcement, and his first day on the trail. No candidate has managed to pack this much crazy into one day, let alone be able to spasm while doing it. Then we talk with Brian Darling, who worked in the Senate for nearly 20 years, about all the news of the day.

Listen to the whole show:

Watch just the interview:

Robert Francis O’Rourke, who goes by the nickname “Beto” to sound less white, announced he was running for the Democratic Party’s nomination for president. Undeterred by losing his Senate race, and unbothered by an accomplishment-free tenure in the House of Representatives, O’Rourke stormed Iowa and the media with an announcement video and a blitz of events so packed with wild, uncontrollable gyrations and incredibly insane proclamations. We have all the audio, you have to hear it to believe it.

Please help spread the word about The Daily Daily Caller Podcast. Please take a minute to rate and review on iTunes, share on social media and be sure to subscribe so you never miss an episode:

The Daily Daily Caller Podcast is a daily look and mocking of the news from a conservative perspective. Hosted by Derek Hunter, it is available in audio form Monday-Thursday and will have a video option on Fridays.

Derek Hunter is a columnist and contributing editor for The Daily Caller and author of “Outrage, INC: How the Liberal Mob Ruined Science, Journalism, and Hollywood” from HarperCollins, available now. Pick Up a copy, or several copies, here. Send compliments and complaints to derek@dailycaller.com or follow him on Twitter at @derekahunter.