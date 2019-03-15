Ciara Says It ‘Took A Lot Of Prayer’ To Not Have Sex With Russell Wilson

Ciara needed “a lot of prayer” to abstain from having sex with Russell Wilson.

The Seahawks quarterback and superstar musician are now married, but the two of them famously abstained from sex while dating. Now, we know how she was able to do it. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Mar 14, 2019 at 12:35pm PDT

“That took a lot of prayer. It was hard. I can’t lie,” Ciara told InStyle for the April issue of the magazine when discussing how she managed to stop herself from having sex with the NFL star. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

In all honesty, good for them, but I find it hard to believe anybody could date Ciara and successfully abstain for sex. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

It would take a minor miracle for most men to do what Wilson did, and apparently, God did play a major role in their successful abstinence run. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Feb 24, 2019 at 10:33am PST

It’s still a bit mind-boggling to me that Ciara and the NFL gunslinger are married. They seem like polar opposites. He comes off as extremely vanilla, and she’s known as one of the biggest firecrackers in all of entertainment. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

I guess opposites attract in some cases!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Feb 9, 2019 at 10:52pm PST

Wilson holding out from Ciara for months might honestly be more impressive than his Super Bowl victory, and I’m 100 percent serious. The amount of willpower that must have taken is beyond words.