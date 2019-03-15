Clemson Has Tombstone Honoring Beating Alabama In 2019 National Title Game

Clemson’s football program is stomping all over Alabama these days, and their latest move is extremely cocky.

Just how cocky are we talking here? Well, the Tigers have a tombstone honoring beating Alabama 44-16 in the 2019 national title game with the words “best ever” on it. (RELATED: Clemson Beats Alabama For National Title)

At Clemson Pro Day today. pic.twitter.com/0N4QQlPa1n — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) March 14, 2019

My friends, I’m all in on this movement. Getting tombstones to remember times you dominated things is awesome.

Dabo Swinney is known as a humble dude, but this is about as arrogant as it gets. I’m not saying I don’t like it. I love it. It’s awesome.

It’s not really in his character, but who gives a damn? This tombstone is one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen.

I hope all major college football programs follow this example. They should have a dedicated graveyard near the stadium just full of headstones commemorating big wins.

Hell, I’m ready to make some calls right now and write a check in order to get one in Madison for the Badgers. Of course, after our pathetic season last year, there wouldn’t exactly be many headstones, but that’s a conversation for another time.

As for Clemson, thank you for making my day. Once again, Dabo Swinney has managed to dominate the headlines for all the correct reasons.