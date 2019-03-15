Disney 180: James Gunn Is Back To Write And Direct ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’

Disney reversed course, announcing Friday that James Gunn — who wrote and directed the first two films in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise — would be back for the third film.

In a remarkable turn of events, Disney has reinstated James Gunn – who had been fired in July 2018 – as director of #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy3 https://t.co/IqJFkEyGPg pic.twitter.com/Co6nVXpIv9 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 15, 2019

Gunn, who was fired in July of 2018 over offensive tweets from nearly a decade earlier, was picked up by DC to write and direct the upcoming sequel to “The Suicide Squad.”

In spite of numerous calls for his job, Gunn retained the support of many fans. His “Guardians” cast even wrote a letter last year asking Marvel to rehire him. Dave Bautista, who plays the painfully literal Drax, even threatened to quit if Gunn’s script was not used. (RELATED: ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Cast Defend James Gunn After He Was Fired Over Vile Tweets)

According to a report from Deadline, after Gunn was fired, he met several times with Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn on several occasions. Horn confirmed that it was Gunn’s handling of the situation, as well as his public apology, that made him change his mind.

Gunn offered a statement Friday, thanking his fans for their continued support.

James Gunn on being reinstated for #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy3: pic.twitter.com/hUdt8Qhz49 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 15, 2019



Gunn’s brother Sean, who plays Kraglin in the series, celebrated the news on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram I’ll just leave this here… A post shared by Sean Gunn (@thejudgegunn) on Mar 15, 2019 at 11:19am PDT

“Guardians of the Galaxy 3,” which has already been delayed, will be delayed a little longer in order for Gunn to wrap “Suicide Squad” before returning to the Marvel Studios.

Follow Virginia on Twitter