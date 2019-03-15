NHL Star Evander Kane Releases Emotional Statement After The Death Of His Unborn Daughter

San Jose Sharks star Evander Kane opened up about the death of his unborn daughter Eva with an emotional statement.

According to CBS Sports, Kane has missed several games for “personal reasons,” and the reason why wasn’t known until Thursday when he announced the death of his unborn daughter.

Kane wrote the following in part in his statement released late Thursday afternoon on Twitter:

This past week has broken us. We’ve received a ton of support from family and friends, and we truly want to thank them. We would also like to thank our Sharks Family for their support, compassion and allowing me to be with my family during this time. My family and I are heartbroken. Words cannot express how excited we were to welcome our baby girl into the world and watch her grow. Eva, you have been the absolute biggest blessing of our lives and we are so grateful for all the joy you brought us in such a short amount of time.

You can read his full statement below.

This is absolutely heartbreaking. Obviously, our thoughts and prayers are with Kane at this time. Losing a child, whether born or unborn, can have a profound impact on a family.

It’s the kind of tragedy people never expect or prepare for. It’s the kind of tragedy that flips your world upside down.

With the NHL regular season winding down here in the next few days, I wouldn’t be surprised if we didn’t see Kane on the ice again for awhile.

That’d be more than understandable. No organization is going to want to rush a player back after a tragedy of this magnitude.

I can’t even imagine what Kane’s family is going through right now. Again, our prayers are with him, and we wish him nothing but the best.