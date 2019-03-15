‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode Runtimes Released, Average Time Is 72 Minutes

The runtimes for every single “Game of Thrones” episode in the final season have been revealed.

There was a bit of panic early on when the first two became public, and each was under an hour. Obviously, fans weren’t pumped about that at all. However, we can hit the brakes on freaking out a bit because the next four episodes are all lengthy. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

The runtimes for the episodes, according to a Decider report on Friday, are as follows:

Episode 1 – 58 minutes

Episode 2 – 54 minutes

Episode 3 – 82 minutes

Episode 4 – 78 minutes

Episode 5 – 80 minutes

Episode 6 – 80 minutes

Okay, I suppose we can all breathe a bit easier now. Am I excited the first two are under an hour? Obviously not, but it looks like things pick up quickly afterward.

I was hoping the short runtimes leaking would be a smokescreen by HBO. At this point, that doesn’t appear to be the case. It looks like they’re actually under an hour. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Trailer Causes Speculation Arya Stark Will Die)

Again, we should calm down a bit. I know people aren’t pleased, but it’s not the end of the world.

On a happier note, we’re now under a month away from the eighth and final season. If that doesn’t have you juiced, then you simply must not have a pulse.

Waiting on “Game of Thrones” to return has aged me a decade in the past year, and it apparently even shows because people think I’m in my 40s these days. (RELATED: Watch ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Season 8 First Full Trailer)

Either way, the end is near, and I can’t wait.

Sound off in the comments with your predictions. It’s going to be a fun ride when April 14 shows up.