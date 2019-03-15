Joe Montana Denies Any Wrong-Doing When Using Rick Singer’s Company

Former NFL legend Joe Montana claimed he used Rick Singer’s college admission company to help his family through the admissions process.

Montana shared Thursday on Twitter that his family was one of many who used the services, but did not participate in any wrong-doing.

Mr. Singer’s company provided nothing more than minimal consulting services to our family, like so many other families, with the college application process. Fortunately our kids were able to pick from a number of schools to attend due to their hard work and their merit.

Thanks — Joseph Montana (@JoeMontana) March 15, 2019

Singer’s company bragged about working with high profile clients in a 2014 Facebook post where Montana’s name was mentioned, according to SG Gate.

Pro golfer Phil Mickelson also claimed he used the company to help his kids as well, but also denied any fraud. (RELATED: Phil Mickelson Admits To Using College Admissions Company, Denies Any Wrong-Doing)

Our family, along with thousands of others, used Rick Singer’s company to guide us through the college admission process. We are shocked by the revelations of these events. Obviously, we were not part of this fraud, our kids would disown us if we ever tried to interfere. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) March 14, 2019

Montana and Mickelson were not charged in the college admissions scandal, but some celebrities were involved in the scandal. Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman both allegedly paid upwards of $15,000 to help their children gain admission to top schools.

Loughlin was taken into custody Wednesday and released on $1 million bond, while Huffman was brought into custody Tuesday and released on $250,000 bond.

All four of Montana’s children are grown and have completed their educations.