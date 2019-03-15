Reporter Kimberly Jones Releases Emotional Thank You To Odell Beckham Jr.

NFL Network reporter Kimberly Jones had to fight back her emotions as she remembered Odell Beckham Jr.’s time with the Giants.

On Wednesday, Jones told a story about how the former Giants star reached out to her after she got very sick and missed several weeks of work.

She added that she hopes Odell becomes “the person I know him to be in terms of the public image.” She was very clearly emotional as she reminisced about their time together. You can watch her full comments below. (RELATED: New York Giants Trade Odell Beckham Jr. To The Cleveland Browns)

A personal note on the Odell Beckham Jr I know. Wishing @obj much success with the #Browns. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/nmmh4elbGJ — Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) March 13, 2019

Beckham saw the segment, and responded Thursday on Twitter stating in part that his phone “will always” work for Jones.

Kim I can’t thank u enough for what uve done for me and my career. The side convos, the real life convos, I love u so much ! Always in ur corner and rooting for u. We’re blessed to still have u in this world ! N P.S smile this ain’t a goodbye ! My phone will always work for u!!! https://t.co/2u3BeYZi23 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 14, 2019

I know that I’ve harped on ODB a lot throughout his career. I’m really not a fan of some of his antics. Not one bit, but it’s important to shine a spotlight on stories like the one Jones told her audience. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Twitter Reactions To Odell Beckham Jr. Getting Traded To The Browns)

The two of them are clearly very close, and Beckham, who is now on the Browns, has had a big impact on her life. If more stories like this were public, ODB might have a very different public image.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Mar 14, 2019 at 5:30am PDT

Let’s all hope the side of Beckham described by Jones is who he really is deep down. That’s the kind of person I could support.

As for the football side of the equation, I can’t wait to see what he does for the Browns this upcoming season. It’s going to be a lot of fun.