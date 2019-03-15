Covington Catholic Student’s Lawyer Explains Multi-Million Dollar Media Lawsuits

Todd McMurtry, attorney for Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann, said major media outlets have yet to apologize for besmirching his client’s name in the public sphere.

“First off, we think that people that went with the initial unsourced video, which had gone viral — they did so without any reasonable reporting,” McMurtry said on “Fox & Friends” Friday.

“Some organizations, their reporting evolved, but, for example, with CNN, while their reporting evolved, they did not report the entire truth. And they’ve never apologized or retracted for the lies that they put forth in their reporting.”

Sandmann hired an attorney after he was painted as a racist, following an altercation with activist Nathan Phillips. He is suing The Washington Post for $250 million and CNN for $275 million.

McMurtry said Sandmann would have considered dropping their current lawsuits had he received an apology. (RELATED: Covington Catholic Students Hit With Threats Of Being Burned Alive And Sexually Abused)

“No one has actually apologized to Nicholas Sandmann,” he said. “The Washington Post put forth an editor’s note that did not apologize. It merely corrected the reporting, but was inadequate. As we go forward, we will give media organizations an opportunity to retract and apologize as allowed by Kentucky law.”

McMurtry also said that by asking for $250 million, they’re sending a message to other media outlets that might be tempted to repeat same behavior.

“We put out a video, which is called ‘Nicholas vs. The Media Giants.’ And that video really proposes the following ideas. One, that Nicholas Sandmann is absolutely innocent,” he said.

“Number two, that all of us in this country have a shared mutual interest in having media that reports accurately and, three, that through this lawsuit with Nicholas Sandmann, that we intend to hold the media giants accountable. So it is a David and Goliath fight, but we do intend to fight it.”

