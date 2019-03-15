Report: Lori Loughlin And Daughters Living ‘A Terrible Nightmare’

Lori Loughlin and her daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli reportedly are living what feels like “a terrible nightmare” in wake of the college admission scam.

“They [the 54-year-old actress, Jade and Giannulli] can’t come out and face the world,” a source shared with E! News Friday. “They are in seclusion and alone with the exception of their lawyers.” (RELATED: Lori Loughlin Released After Paying $1 Million Bond)

The “Full House” star deleted both her Instagram and Twitter earlier this week, shortly after reports surfaced about her alleged involvement in connection with the national college admission scheme. She is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. If convicted she is looking at up to five years in prison. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Bragged About Going To School To Party)

It all comes amid reports that Hallmark cut ties with the “Full House” star, with Sephora and TRESemme announcing soon after it had ended their partnership with Jade following Loughlin’s arrest.

She and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, turned themselves into authorities on Wednesday and were later released on $1 million bond. They are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California (USC). (RELATED: REPORT: 7 FBI Agents Arrested Felicity Huffman At Gunpoint)

As previously reported, several dozen other parents and college coaches are named in the indictment in which people are accused of paying up to $6.5 million in bribes to get their kids into elite universities. (RELATED: Report: Felicity Huffman Deletes Post About Being A ‘Good Enough’ Mom Following College Admission Scam Arrest)

“Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman was also arrested and accused of paying $15,000 to boost her daughter’s SAT scores.

Sources close to both of Loughlin’s daughters have said neither of them will be retuning to USC for fear of being “terribly bullied.”