Afternoon Mirror: NYT Columnist Lectures Media On Being Careful With New Zealand Shooter’s Manifesto

Quote of the Day:

“Yes, the one way to show empathy for people murdered at their place of worship is to mock prayer.”

— Ben McDonald, Washington correspondent, Campus Reform, in reaction to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who wasted no time in angering some people with her reaction to the New Zealand massacre.

She tweeted, “At 1st I thought of saying, ‘Imagine being told your house of faith isn’t safe anymore.’ But I couldn’t say ‘imagine.’ Because of Charleston. Pittsburgh. Sutherland Springs. What good are your thoughts & prayers when they don’t even keep the pews safe?”

AOC went on to say, “This is a time of great vulnerability for our communities. We must come together, fight for each other, & stand up for neighbors. Isolation, dehumanizing stereotypes, hysterical conspiracy theories, & hatred ultimately lead to the anarchy of violence. We cannot stand for it.” (RELATED: AOC Wants Reporters To Stop Harassing Her, But Enjoy Her Mom’s Lasagna)

Journo tries to conserve her energy while covering New Zealand massacre

“I’ve refrained from reading much on the #NZmosqueattacks this morning because I know once I get to work this afternoon I will be knee-deep in it. Frankly, I‘m trying to conserve my emotional energy.” Ginella Massa, reporter, City News in Toronto.

The late Maya Angelou is offending some young people

That’s Ms. Angelou to you.

Please know that Maya Angelou is trending nationally because there are some young folks who are offended that she directed a young woman to call her Ms. Angelou instead of Maya in a 20-year-old clip. We are doomed. pic.twitter.com/XD1odHh0cV — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) March 15, 2019

Things are going terribly for Howard Schultz on the campaign trail

“Yesterday I gave a speech on failed political leadership in this country. A point I tried to make is that leaders must take responsibility and own their mistakes. Today I said I spent more time with the military than any candidate running for president. That was wrong. I apologize to @PeteButtigieg @TulsiGabbard who served our country honorably. In that moment I made something that should unite us all, about me. I made a mistake and I apologize.” — Howard Schultz, possible Independent candidate for prez in 2020. One day you’re up, the next you’re down. On Thursday, he called out WaPo for being fake news.

How President Trump lulled Erick Erickson out of the ‘Never Trump’ category

“My hands were literally inside the branches of our Christmas tree trying to push it into place in storage with my phone ringing and I had to answer on my Apple Watch with my nose because I couldn’t move my other hand to get the phone out of my pocket. And suddenly there’s a lady who says ‘Is this Erick Erickson?’ and when I say yes she says, ‘please hold for the president.’ I let the tree fall and got my phone out of my pocket.” — The Resurgent‘s Erick Erickson told The Daily Beast‘s Asawin Suebsaeng and Lachlan Markay. Read the story here.

WTF to person who RSVP’d to this dude’s wedding without his or her name

“Shout out to the person who appears to have RSVP’d no to our wedding, but didn’t write their name on the card, didn’t write a return address and managed to not actually put the check in either of the boxes for yes or no.” — Kyle Feldscher, breaking news editor, CNN Politics.

The Observer

“Beto has youth pastor energy; that’s for sure. But youth pastors never want to stay youth pastors. They always want to be senior pastors. The thing is…they never should be.” — Laura Turner, San Francisco-based freelance writer, working on a book about anxiety.

Ex-Obama aide basically advises Beto to be a honey badger

“If Beto continues to create his own weather, he won’t need to care much about elites/press/Republican reaction to him. We’ve all seen how you can beat establishment at its own game if you are willing to not care what they think.” — Jennifer Palmieri, former comms director for Hillary Clinton and former President Obama.

CNNer says New Zealand’s ‘sheltering in place’ is necessary

“The universal question in every crisis: how are my kids? This is why sheltering in place of all school children is so difficult but necessary. Parents need to listen, not violate lockdown, free resources for public safety. It is, of course, unbearable. #ChristchurchMosqueAttack.” — Juliette Kayyem, CNN.

Washington isn’t so ‘shitty’ — Daily Beast reporter says city has phenomenal Chinese food

“Washington DC is an amazing city, and to all of you esp. in other places who shit all over it all the time because all u know of it is like Metro Center & rancidly corrupt politicians, I would argue that the quality of the best Chinese food in DC alone makes the city worth it.” — Asawin Suebsaeng, reporter, The Daily Beast.

Rev. Jesse Jackson’s shoutout to Quincy Jones

“Happy Birthday @QuincyDJones. Q, we love you! May you have 86 more! Keep Hope Alive!” — Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr.

Avenatti threatens Jacob Wohl with ‘enormous trouble’

“To Jacob Wohl: I can promise you that you are about to be in an enormous amount of trouble. And I am going to enjoy every minute of my involvement. When you fabricated claims against Mueller and me, you made a very serious mistake. You will shortly learn a very costly lesson.” — Michael Avenatti, ex-lawyer to Stormy Daniels.

NYT columnist warms media to be careful covering the New Zealand manifesto

If he can’t figure it out, what makes you think you can?

“Media: be careful with the NZ shooter’s apparent manifesto. It’s thick with irony and meta-text and very easy to misinterpret if you’re not steeped in this stuff all the time (and even if you are).”— Kevin Roose, tech columnist, NYT. “Seriously, this entire thing is a minefield. I am Very Online and I don’t feel 100% certain about what’s genuine and what’s just trolling/posting/media-baiting. Please be careful.”

Journo says there was ‘pure evil’ in New Zealand

“It’s hard to fathom the pure evil on display in New Zealand tonight. God be with the victims and their families.” — David French, National Review Institute.

Gossip Roundup

Tamron Hall, 48, is expecting a baby within weeks. She secretly wed music exec Steven Greener. Here.

Meet the 23-year-old… who uncovered the shitty things Media Matters Prez Angelo Carusone wrote about in his past. Here.

Meghan Markle‘s family from hell continues. Her half-brother is in diversion program for a DUI. Here.

NBC’s Chuck Todd is traveling to Iowa to interview presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) for this Sunday’s “Meet the Press.”

Presidential Dem hopeful Beto O’Rourke allegedly wrote a murder fantasy about children being run over in the street. Here.

Fox News’s Sean Hannity had no idea a bug was crawling across his neck on air. Comedian Sarah Silverman was pretty disgusted about it.