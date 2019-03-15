Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Dumped By TRESemme Following College Admission Scam

Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade has just lost another partnership — this time with hair product company TRESemme — after her parents were charged for their alleged part in a college admission scam.

“After careful review of recent events, we have decided to end our partnership with Olivia Jade Giannulli,” a statement from TRESemme read Friday, per Entertainment Tonight. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Bragged About Going To School To Party)

The announcement that the brand was cutting ties with Jade came less than 24 hours after the beauty products company, Sephora, shared that they were no longer in partnership with the “Full House” star’s daughter.

“After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately,” Sephora the tweeted on Thursday. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin Released After Paying $1 Million Bond)

On Thursday, Hallmark also announced that they had cut ties with the “When Calls the Heart” actress and sources with the “Fuller House” production said that there was no plans to have her back on the show, per TMZ.

“Fuller House is not currently in production. Lori is a guest star and was during the previous [four] seasons, and there are currently no plans for her to return to the [fifth] season,” an insider said. (RELATED: REPORT: 7 FBI Agents Arrested Felicity Huffman At Gunpoint)

It comes following the arrest of Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, who are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California in a national college admission scheme. She turned herself in to authorities on Wednesday and later released on $1 million bond.

Several dozen other parents and college coaches are named in the indictment in which people are accused of paying up to $6.5 million in bribes to get their kids into elite universities. “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman was also arrested and accused of paying $15,000 to boost her daughter’s SAT scores.

In an old video that surfaced earlier this week shows Jade, who has a YouTube Channel, talking about not really caring “about school” and bragging about going to college to party.

As previously reported, sources close to both of Loughlin’s daughter’s said they won’t be returning to USC for fear of being “viciously bullied.”