REVIEW: ‘Triple Frontier’ Is An Outstanding Movie

Netflix smashed a home run with its new movie “Triple Frontier.”

Generally speaking, I drop spoilers in all my reviews. Out of respect for how damn good this movie is, I’m actually not going to be leaving any spoilers here today. You’ll understand why once you see it.

The film, which stars Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund and Pedro Pascal, has a simple enough plot to follow. A team of former operators are going to knock over a drug cartel leader, kill him and take him for all he’s worth. (RELATED: Ben Affleck‘s New Movie Looks Absolutely Insane. Watch The Electric Trailer Here)

It’s a very basic concept, and it’s obviously targeting a male demographic that loves action films. “Triple Frontier” didn’t disappoint one bit.

The action scenes are incredible, the acting was next-level, the dialogue is outstanding and there are some very good unexpected twists along the way. The terrain itself almost becomes a character as the former special forces guys haul their loot through South America. As I told a good friend of mine, this is one of the coolest damn movies that I’ve ever seen, and everybody involved brought their A-game.

Here’s what I will say without spoiling anything. The main theme of the movie is greed and its unintended consequences. Again, I don’t want to spoil anything, but things obviously don’t go according to plan. You can tell that much from just watching the trailer.

I was on the edge of my seat the entire time, and I honestly had no idea what was going to happen down the home stretch. I literally had no clue what the ending would be, and it turned out to be incredibly satisfying.

Finally, I think there’s a very good chance we get a sequel. Again, you’ll know exactly what I mean once you watch the final moments of the film.

If you haven’t already seen it, then watch it tonight on Netflix. You won’t regret it.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter