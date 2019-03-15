Stacey Abrams Maintains That She Won Gubernatorial Election

Former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams claimed that she won her election against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, during an event on Thursday.

“I did win my election,” she said, according to ABC News reporter Adam Kelsey. “I just didn’t get to have the job.”

Stacey Abrams, fresh off her meeting with Joe Biden earlier today in DC, said someone outside asked if she’s ever going to concede the Georgia gubernatorial election. “I said, ‘no.’” pic.twitter.com/D0teC7VgEA — Adam Kelsey (@adamkelsey) March 14, 2019

Abrams, who’s sparked 2020 speculation after meeting with Joe Biden this week, was then asked about the fact that she’s never formally conceded to Kemp and she said she had no plans to do so.

The former minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives has claimed on multiple occasions that Kemp, who ran for election while serving as the state’s secretary of state, suppressed black and Democratic voters by removing them from the rolls and removing polling stations in black precincts. (RELATED: Stacey Abrams’ Nonprofit Slapped With Its 7th Tax Lien)

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton echoed that sentiment earlier this month.

“We know, don’t we, that candidates both black and white lost their races because they had been deprived of the votes they otherwise would have gotten,” Clinton said during a speech commemorating the anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” march. “And the clearest example is from Georgia. Stacey Abrams should be governor, leading that state right now.”

Democratic Sens. Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Cory Booker of New Jersey have also claimed that Abrams was the rightful winner of the gubernatorial election.

