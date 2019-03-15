Walls Across America: Rob Reiner Edition

Long-time actor and director Rob Reiner is one of many Hollywood celebrities to have frequently expressed disdain for President Donald Trump, particularly when it comes to his border policies.

However, Reiner’s stated opposition to Trump’s border policies hasn’t stopped the “All in the Family” star from implementing a barrier to protect his own home. So reporters from The Daily Caller paid a visit to Los Angeles to check out Reiner’s massive wall.

Check out Reiner’s wall that protects his Los Angeles home in the video above, and see how Hollywood elites protect their homes.

