Wisconsin Beats Nebraska, Will Face Michigan State In Big Ten Tournament Semi-Finals

Wisconsin won a close one against Nebraska 66-62 Friday, and a matchup with Michigan State looms on the horizon.

Not only was today a day for college basketball, it was also a day for drinking beer in honor of our Irish friends. I showed up to the bar expecting Wisconsin to roll Nebraska as I celebrated our friends across the pond. That didn’t happen.

While the beer was flowing freely, my Badgers were struggling. It wasn’t pretty. Yet, it never is in March. We do battle on the court because at this point we’re playing for the right for 40 more minutes. (RELATED: Watch Wisconsin Beat Kentucky In The 2015 Final Four)

What I saw today wasn’t pretty. It wasn’t pretty at all. Having said that, as a Wisconsin man, you learn to fight in the dirt. You learn to get into the mud. That’s all part of the process, and we clawed our way to a victory today. (RELATED: Wisconsin Blows Out Iowa 65-45, Khalil Iverson Throws Down Big Dunk)

Now, we have a fight with Michigan State Saturday 1:00 p.m. EST on CBS. My friends, it’s going to be brutal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 15, 2019 at 1:52pm PDT

The Spartans think they can take this tournament with ease. They’re about to learn that they’ve got another thing coming. They want no part of what we’re bringing tomorrow. I can guarantee you of that much.

Make sure to tune in as we stomp them all over the court. It’s going to be required watching for fans of the sport.

Pray for MSU. They have no idea what is about to hit them. They’re honestly entering this game thinking they’re going to win. You almost have to field bad for them. They have so much joy and optimism. Don’t worry. We’ll snuff that out quick enough. Don’t miss it!

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter