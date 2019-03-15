Za’Darius Smith Tells His Mom She Can Quit Working After Signing With The Packers

The first thing former Ravens linebacker Za’Darius Smith did after signing with the Green Bay Packers Tuesday was drive 14 hours so he could tell his mother that she could stop working.

“I said, ‘Ma, you ready to quit working?’ She said, ‘My bag is already packed,'” Smith told “Packers Unscripted” Host Wes Hodkiewicz.

Za’Darius Smith drove 14 hours to tell his mom he was signing with #Packers. “I said, Ma, you ready to quit working? She said, ‘My bag is already packed.’” — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) March 14, 2019

Smith’s mom works at the Butler County Correctional Facility in Alabama, Hodkiewicz said. She has worked there for roughly 22 years, Smith said.

“To get there and see her, bags packed, it was a wonderful feeling to tell mom she can quit working,” Smith said.

A little more context from Za’Darius Smith, telling his mom, Sharon, he was signing with the #Packers. pic.twitter.com/hAyBtsXCtc — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) March 14, 2019

Smith will receive $66 million over the next four years, earning $34.5 million in the first two years of his contract. (RELATED: Watch Nick Foles Get Introduced With The Jaguars)

Smith didn’t even begin to play football until his senior year at Greenville High School in Alabama, according to Forbes. He went on to play two seasons at Mississippi Community College and then two final seasons at Kentucky.

Smith driving to see his mom is such a heartwarming move. I love seeing these players thankful for who got them to where they are today. Every kid who was raised by an amazing parent dreams for the day that they can return the favor.