Beto O’Rourke Was On ‘A Booty Call To An Ex’ When He Was Arrested For Drunk Driving In 1998

Beto O’Rourke was on a date with an ex-girlfriend while he was arrested for drunk driving in 1998.

The former Senate candidate was arrested after a car crash in which he even tried to flee the scene, but the reason for the ill-fated trip seems to have escaped media attention.

O’Rourke was on “a booty call to an ex,” National Republican Senatorial Committee Deputy Digital Director Sami Gilkes pointed out in a tweet Friday.

Uhhhh why is no one talking about the fact that the reason @BetoORourke got a DUI was FOR A BOOTY CALL TO AN EX??? pic.twitter.com/YpfUYEZWzi — Sami Gilkes (@samigilkes) March 15, 2019

In her tweet, Gilkes quoted a Vanity Fair profile published Wednesday about the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate by Joe Hagan, titled “Beto O’Rourke: ‘I’m Just Born To Do This.'”

The police report describes O’Rourke driving at high speed and sideswiping a truck going in the same direction, then jumping the median into the oncoming lane at about two in the morning. According to a police witness, he tried to drive away from the scene of the accident. O’Rourke maintains that this isn’t true. I asked O’Rourke to describe the events of that night. He was at home listening to music that evening, he says, when his dad called and asked to meet for a drink at the Cincinnati Bar & Grill. The O’Rourkes drank a couple of Jameson whiskeys and afterward O’Rourke called up a college student in Las Cruces that he had dated once: “And I said, ‘Hey, I know this is really late, or late notice, but any chance you’re free tonight?’ and she was, but she says, ‘I don’t have a ride.’ So I said, ‘I’m happy to come pick you up.'”

Hagan writes that O’Rouke was “taking his date, named Michelle, back to Las Cruces when the accident happened.” (RELATED: ‘Wax My Ass, Scrub My Balls’ — This Beto O’Rourke Poem From 1988 Is Beyond Belief)

The then-26-year-old was handcuffed and taken to jail after failing a sobriety test, but he told Hagan that he asked police to remove cash from his jeans so his date could get home.

Follow Scott on Twitter