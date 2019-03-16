Bill Maher Says It’s ‘Very Trump’ For Democrats To Ban Fox News From Hosting Debates

HBO host Bill Maher turned his fire on Democrats Friday night, criticizing the party’s decision to shut out Fox News from hosting primary debates.

Maher said it is “very Trump” for the Democrats to ignore Fox’s probing questions and huge cable audience, The Hill reported.

“Last week, the Democrats made a terrible decision when they announced that they had turned down Fox News’ offer to host one of their 2020 primary debates, saying Fox was nothing more than propaganda,” he said. “OK so why not go on Fox News and tell them that?” (RELATED: Bill Maher Makes Fried Chicken Joke To Black Congressman)

Maher compared it all to playing baseball.

“You want to be in the big leagues, but you refuse to ever play in an away game? You don’t like the questions that Fox News might ask, so you’re deciding to not take any questions at all? How very Trump of you,” he charged.

Maher also tweeted Friday his disgust with the decision: “Democrats, you call yourself The Resistance? Then fight behind enemy lines! That’s what a resistance does. You have to get inside the @FoxNews bubble and fight.”

Democrats, you call yourself The Resistance? Then fight behind enemy lines! That’s what a resistance does. You have to get inside the @FoxNews bubble and fight. #Tuckerface pic.twitter.com/TDIB58oJW6 — Bill Maher (@billmaher) March 16, 2019

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez banned Fox News from hosting primary debates between the various contenders who are seeking their party’s nomination for the 2020 presidential race.

The decision was allegedly all based on a report in the New Yorker that alleges Fox News is little more than a Trump administration communications office. (RELATED: NYT Reporter Says Fox News ‘Is Not A News Network)

“Recent reporting in The New Yorker on the inappropriate relationship between President Trump, his administration and FOX News has led me to conclude that the network is not in a position to host a fair and neutral debate for our candidates,” Perez said in a statement explaining the decision.

Fox News host Chris Wallace called that reasoning “Fox derangement syndrome.”

Follow David on Twitter