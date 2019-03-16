REPORT: Buzz Williams Is The ‘Strong Favorite’ To Be Texas A&M’s Next Basketball Coach

Texas A&M needs a new basketball coach, and the Aggies apparently have their eyes set on Buzz Williams.

According to Evan Daniels, Williams, who currently coaches at Virginia Tech, is the “strong favorite” to replace Billy Kennedy after he was fired.

With Billy Kennedy out at Texas A&M, multiple sources say Buzz Williams is the frontrunner/strong favorite for the job. — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) March 15, 2019

This would be a great get for the Aggies if they’re able to steal Buzz Williams away from the Hokies. He’s been successful wherever he’s gone.

He had great success at Marquette and has led VT to some impressive records in the ACC. If the Aggies are ready to spend the money, then they absolutely should go try to bring him to the SEC. (RELATED: Duke Star Z ion Williamson Suffers Sprained Knee In Loss To North Carolina)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball (@hokiesmbb) on Mar 8, 2019 at 6:02pm PST

I wonder how much the Aggies are willing to spend. They paid a ton of money for Jimbo Fisher to take over the football program, which is a clear indication they have no problem spending money.

In order to get Williams, they’re going to need to spend a lot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball (@hokiesmbb) on Sep 1, 2018 at 4:08pm PDT

Even with all the great games going on, we’ve now got the coaching searches heating up. If you think college sports ever slow down, then you’re clearly not paying attention.

Can’t wait to see what kind of check A&M might be ready to write.