Johnny Manziel Signs With The Memphis Express In The AAF

Johnny Manziel is headed to the AAF as the newest quarterback of the Memphis Express.

The Texas A&M Heisman winner signed a deal with the league Saturday after being booted out of the CFL. The San Antonio Commanders initially owned his rights. They passed, and the Memphis Express took him in the waiver system, according to ProFootballTalk. (RELATED: Johnny Manzie l Shows Off Arm Strength Amid Uncertain Football Future)

The Express are currently 1-5.

There you have it, folks. Despite the fact that it didn’t look promising only a few days ago for him to land in the Alliance of American Football, Johnny Manziel is on the move again.

This is honestly the best thing that could have happened to the AAF. Manziel joining the league brings them the biggest name they have by far. (RELATED: AAF Coach Rules Out Signing Johnny Manziel)

TV ratings might already be strong, but they’re about to shoot through the roof.

I guess his time away from pro football didn’t last long. It’s about to be a hell of a time in Memphis.

Go, Johnny, go! The AAF just became must-watch football, and I can’t wait to see how he does. As always, the world of football never slows down.

