Mark Steyn: Beto O’Rourke ‘A Parody Of Rich White Privilege’

Conservative pundit and author Mark Steyn called former Texas Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke “a parody of rich white privilege” in a party obsessed with diversity and identity politics.

Steyn began his segment on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Friday appraising a ribald poem written in 1988 by the latest Democratic presidential candidate, in which he describes sexual fantasies with a cow.

“We’re in Keats and Shelly territory here,” Steyn joked in reference to the two poets. “I love the rhyme, I love the meter, I love the poetic sentiment.” (RELATED: Beto O’Rourke: ‘Beyond A Shadow Of A Doubt,’ Trump Tried To Collude With Russia)

The writer summed up the Democratic presidential race as “diversity and identity means we have to put up many black and gay and Muslim and transgendered candidates, so they can lose to the rich white guy.”

While the Democratic Party lauds itself on embracing diversity, Steyn noted, “I don’t believe in the concept of white privilege but these guys do and it’s hard to get any more white privileged than a judge’s boarding-school son, who’s writing bovine poetry.” He added that O’Rourke has styled himself as the “world’s most dedicated, middle-aged skateboarder.” (RELATED: Texas Democratic Party Chairman Unable To Name One Beto Accomplishment)

Since O’Rourke entered the presidential race this week, he has been the focus of non-stop media attention. The congressman made climate change a key component of his political program and said those fighting the ecological battle are like the troops that stormed Normandy during the D-Day invasion of 1944.

Commenting on contemporary politics, Steyn added, “Beto is the boy band du jour.”

