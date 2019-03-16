Dolphins Trade Ryan Tannehill To The Titans, Gets $7 Million In Guaranteed Money

The Miami Dolphins shipped Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans Friday.

The former Texas A&M star took a big pay cut in order for the trade to go through. He was scheduled to make nearly $20 million in 2019, but he’ll only make $7 million with the Titans in fully guaranteed money, according to Ian Rapoport.

The number could go up to $12 million if certain incentives are met, which seems highly unlikely as long as Marcus Mariota is healthy.

#Titans QB Ryan Tannehill’s new contract is for 1 year with $7M fully guaranteed, source said. It goes to $12M+ with playtime, other incentives. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2019

Tannehill thanked the fans in Miami, and said he “experienced some of the greatest blessings” of his life over the past few years.

Thank you to the fans, my teammates, and the Dolphins organization for the last seven years. I’ve experienced some of the greatest blessings of my life in South Florida, and also faced some challenges that made me the man I am today. Grateful for it all pic.twitter.com/XEuR6ZnzSJ — Ryan Tannehill (@ryantannehill1) March 15, 2019

We’ve known for awhile the Dolphins were trying to move their QB of the past few years. It was clear that his time under center for the Dolphins was nearing a rapid end. (RELATED: Miami Dolphins Haven’t Made Any Decision Yet On Ryan Tannehill)

It’s too bad because he’s been solid when healthy. The only problem is the fact that he’s routinely been hurt.

You can’t mortgage the future of a franchise on a gunslinger who can’t stay healthy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Tannehill (@rtannehill17) on Dec 10, 2018 at 11:54am PST

I hope Tannehill has a few years left in his career. He’s got all the physical skills necessary to be a successful quarterback, but he just can’t stay healthy.

Plus, he really does seem like a guy who’s down to earth, and we could always use more guys like that in the NFL. At the very least, he’s going to make some good money next season in a backup role.