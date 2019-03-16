Dolphins Trade Ryan Tannehill To The Titans, Gets $7 Million In Guaranteed Money

David Hookstead | Reporter

The Miami Dolphins shipped Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans Friday.

The former Texas A&M star took a big pay cut in order for the trade to go through. He was scheduled to make nearly $20 million in 2019, but he’ll only make $7 million with the Titans in fully guaranteed money, according to Ian Rapoport.

The number could go up to $12 million if certain incentives are met, which seems highly unlikely as long as Marcus Mariota is healthy.

Tannehill thanked the fans in Miami, and said he “experienced some of the greatest blessings” of his life over the past few years.

We’ve known for awhile the Dolphins were trying to move their QB of the past few years. It was clear that his time under center for the Dolphins was nearing a rapid end. (RELATED: Miami Dolphins Haven’t Made Any Decision Yet On Ryan Tannehill)

It’s too bad because he’s been solid when healthy. The only problem is the fact that he’s routinely been hurt.

You can’t mortgage the future of a franchise on a gunslinger who can’t stay healthy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ryan Tannehill (@rtannehill17) on

I hope Tannehill has a few years left in his career. He’s got all the physical skills necessary to be a successful quarterback, but he just can’t stay healthy.

Plus, he really does seem like a guy who’s down to earth, and we could always use more guys like that in the NFL. At the very least, he’s going to make some good money next season in a backup role.

Tags : miami dolphins national football league ryan tannehill tennessee titans
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller