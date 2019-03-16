Report: Popping Balloons May Have Triggered Active Shooter Warning That Cleared Michigan Campus

Your first name

Popping balloons reportedly triggered an active shooter warning on University of Michigan’s Ann Arbor campus Saturday.

The initial warning from the Division of Public Safety and Security read simply, “UM EAlert Ann Arbor: Active shooter in Mason Hall . Run, hide, fight.” (RELATED: Five Dead In Active Shooter Incident In Illinois)

UM EAlert Ann Arbor: Active shooter in Mason Hall . Run, hide, fight. https://t.co/NofE7JP8yS. https://t.co/03ZOte5ylP — University of Michigan (@UMich) March 16, 2019

Students responded to the alert by barricading themselves in wherever they happened to be at the time and tweeting to those outside the school asking for updates about the possible shooter’s location.

A photo sent to The Daily from a student in a university library: pic.twitter.com/oTgnPdvouw — The Michigan Daily (@michigandaily) March 16, 2019

Within an hour, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department gave a statement, saying that reports of a shooter were thus far unconfirmed.

There does not appear to be an active threat at UofM at this time. Reports of shots fired on campus are unfounded at this time. UofM DPSS continues to investigate and asks that you stay clear of the area. — Washtenaw Co Sheriff (@WSheriff) March 16, 2019

#BREAKING: Active shooter reports on U-M campus appear unfounded, sheriff’s office says https://t.co/9np874BzNU — Detroit Free Press (@freep) March 16, 2019

Shortly thereafter, several outlets reported the “all-clear,” saying that unconfirmed reports of popping balloons may have been what caused the alarm.

ALL CLEAR.. no active shooter at U of M after all. Unconfirmed reports of kids with balloons. Newschannel 3, CBS News, WWMT, West Michigan — WWMT Andy Dominianni (@WWMTAndyD) March 16, 2019

LISTEN: Here’s the emergency alert students got at the University of Michigan after a reported active shooter. The university’s division of public safety said there is no threat to campus and there are reports of popping balloons causing the problem. pic.twitter.com/gsttXTNW4a — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) March 16, 2019

Potential active shooter reported on University of Michigan campus turns out to be popping balloons https://t.co/xchOUh7xxp — Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) March 16, 2019

@umichdpss deputy chief briefing media says there were 10 calls to 9-1-1 reporting multiple shots had been fired. Police responded, have been unable to confirm what happened. Said they had reports that it was balloons popping but haven’t been able to confirm. @freep — David Jesse (@reporterdavidj) March 16, 2019

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.

