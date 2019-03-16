Tennessee Guard Admiral Schofield Throws Down Monster Dunk Against Mississippi State

Tennessee star Admiral Schofield had a dunk for the ages Saturday night in a win over Mississippi State.

The Volunteers senior guard elevated over his defender in a way that is downright shocking. It’s also another great example of why you don’t try to take charges on dunk attempts! (RELATED: Duke Star Zion Williamson Suffers Sprained Knee In Loss To North Carolina)

Watch the insane play below.

Admiral Schofield “y’all wanna see a dead body?!?!?!?” pic.twitter.com/aIEYsxBAdk — VoʟBʟooᴅ (@volblood) March 16, 2019

For those of you who might not be impressed just yet, take a look at a photo of the play from a lower angle.

Why? Why do players try to take charges when an obvious dunk is coming? Either tackle the guy coming down the lane or get the hell out of the way.

You certainly don’t allow yourself to get lit up on national television. That’s the worst option on the table. (RELATED: Duke Star Zion Williamson Puts On A Dunking Clinic)

Don’t do it, especially when a guy like Schofield is coming at you!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ADMIRAL SCHOFIELD (@uncle_scho) on Feb 11, 2019 at 11:46am PST

If I’ve said it once, then I’ve said it a million times. Don’t let yourself get dunked on! It’s that simple, and major props to Schofield for the wild slam.

