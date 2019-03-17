76ers’ Mike Scott Takes A Tumble, Sips A Fan’s Beer

Philadelphia 76ers’ forward Mike Scott knows how to stay fresh during a game.

During the first quarter of the 76ers’ critical Eastern Conference game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Scott dove for a ball in the stands, and then decided to hydrate. (RELATED: NBA Trade Deadline Heats Up As 76ers Make Blockbuster Trade)

Watch Scott sip on a cold one during the 76ers’ biggest game of the regular season:

Mike Scott sippin’ on this fine Sunday afternoon ???? pic.twitter.com/UptEPjQOjQ — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) March 17, 2019

I wonder what he was drinking. Given that the game was in Milwaukee, I’m going to guess it was a Miller Lite, the beer of champions. (RELATED: 76ers Star Joel Embiid Cusses Out Refs During Press Conference)

The 76ers are currently battling for home court advantage in the first round of the NBA playoffs which start next month, but Scott appears to be enjoying the ride. It’s because of this, that I am now picking the 76ers to win the Eastern Conference. They not only have the most talent in the East, but also the type of swag necessary to maintain a deep playoff run.

