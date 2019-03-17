Basketball Legend Bill Walton Has Golden Comment About The Statue Of Liberty

Basketball legend Bill Walton recently had a great line about the Statue of Liberty.

Walton, who is known for making entertaining comments, said during a PAC-12 college basketball broadcast, “I stopped by the Statue of Liberty today, thinking about freedom, and the ability to go for it all.”

As pointed out by Aaron Torres early Saturday morning, there’s just one problem. Walton was in Las Vegas when he made the comment, which means he didn’t stop by the real one.

The former NBA and college star visited the fake Statue if Liberty at the New York, New York Casino.

Bill Walton just said “I stopped by the Statue of Liberty today, thinking about freedom, and the ability to go for it all.” Bill Walton is in Las Vegas. Bill Walton stood outside the Statute of Liberty at the New York, New York Casino — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) March 16, 2019

Once again, Walton is out here dropping eggs of knowledge all over people. If you haven’t seen him go off during broadcasts on random tangents, then you’re absolutely missing out.

I remember a Badgers game a few years ago when he all of a sudden started talking about the Vietnam War. You can’t make this kind of stuff up.

You literally have no idea what is going to come out of his mouth, including a bizarre epitome involving a fake Statue of Liberty. (RELATED: Duke Star Zion Williamson Suffers Sprained Knee In Loss To North Carolina)

Never change, Bill! Never change.

