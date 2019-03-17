Watch Conor McGregor Give The Boston Bruins An Epic Hype Speech

Conor McGregor gave an awesome speech to the Boston Bruins Saturday night.

The Irish-born UFC star has been in some legal trouble lately after getting arrested on a felony charge in Miami, but he doesn’t seem to care too much. He was nothing but smiles during his speech. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

“Who is the enforcer? All of you! Every fucking one of you are the enforcers,” McGregor preached to the Bruins players as he hyped them up. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

Watch the whole thing below. It’s awesome.

No better hype man on St. Patrick’s Day than @TheNotoriousMMA *NSFW* pic.twitter.com/F1NaL2UQ8Z — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 17, 2019

How many times have I said McGregor would bounce back quickly? He’s not about to let a little felony charge slow him down. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)

He’s too busy pumping up the Bruins to a 2-1 victory over Columbus. Get onboard or get the hell out of McGregor’s way.

There aren’t any more options.

View this post on Instagram When I say “Boston!” You say “Strong!” “BOSTON!”…. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Mar 16, 2019 at 9:06pm PDT

Now, we just need him to beat this little case down in Miami, where he allegedly smashed a fan’s phone, and then we’ll be gravy.

Go, Conor, go!