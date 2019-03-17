Josephine Skriver Is Apparently A Fan Of Beer

Josephine Skriver has once again proved why she’s an international sweetheart.

Everybody already knows what Skriver is capable of when it comes to the modeling game, but it also turns out the Danish-born star is a big fan of beer.

The Smoke Room's fan favorite posted a photo of herself enjoying a Guinness for Saint Patrick's Day, and captioned the picture, "heaven in a glass."

View this post on Instagram heaven in a glass. A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Mar 16, 2019 at 7:24am PDT

Now, would it have been cooler if she was drinking a Miller Lite? Of course, but I guess you can't always have everything go perfectly.

Having said that, I'm pro-beer and pro-models. Anytime those two things can come together, then it's a good day for the universe.

That's exactly what happened here. After all, what is freedom all about if we can't celebrate models who love beer? Last time I checked, we didn't walk on the moon so that attractive women could be deprived of their right to drink cold beverages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Mar 15, 2019 at 7:25am PDT

I really don’t know what to tell anybody who’s not on the Josephine Skriver hype train. Anybody that enjoys a few cold brews and is in the modeling game is a grade-A talent in our book everyday of the week.

It’s that simple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Feb 4, 2019 at 6:31am PST

I knew that I was on to something when I said she’d be one of the biggest stars on the planet years ago.

Well done, Skriver. Well done.