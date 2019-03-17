Klobuchar: Biden ‘Will Have To Explain’ Accomplishments That Aren’t Progressive

Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said that former Vice President Joe Biden will have to explain his accomplishments that aren’t progressive in a Sunday interview on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“He has been running things for a long time as a senator and then as vice president,” Klobuchar said during the interview. “I’m sure he’ll be able to point to some major accomplishments that are progressive. And then he’ll have to explain things that weren’t as progressive.”

Biden made comments that suggest he’ll run for president in the 2020 Democratic primary Saturday evening before the Delaware Democratic Party.

“I’m told I get criticized by the ‘New Left,’” Biden told the audience. “I have the most progressive record of anybody running for the … anybody who would run.” (RELATED: Biden Says He’s The ‘Most Progressive’ Democrat As He Almost Announces His 2020 Candidacy)

Multiple Democratic candidates appear to struggle with their placement in the “New Left” of the party. Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper appeared to dodge answering whether or not he was a capitalist in an apparent effort to appease the progressive wing of his party.

“Well I think, I don’t, I don’t look at myself with a label,” Hickenlooper answered. “And I certainly think that small business is part of the solution. I think right now the way that capitalism is working in the United States, it’s not doing what it once did. It’s really not providing security, opportunity, for the middle class and for poor people.”

Klobuchar was recently forced to address a sexual harassment claim in her office that critics say was mishandled. She defended her office’s apparent inaction, saying they investigated the incident and found no wrongdoing. Her office later fired the accused staffer.