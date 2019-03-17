LeBron James’ Teammates Sit Away From Him And Ignore Him Against The Knicks

LeBron James’ teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t seem too interested in spending time with him Sunday against the Knicks.

A video has gone viral on Twitter of the three-time NBA champion sitting at the end of the bench alone as nobody talks to him or really pays him any attention.

I think it’d be more than fair to say it’s a bit humiliating for the basketball legend. Give the video a watch below and decide for yourself. (RELATED: LeBron James Appears To Bounce Ball Into TV Broadcast On Purpose)

Clyde almost threw up and cried talking about how bad of a leader LeBron has been on the Lakers pic.twitter.com/RihlbaDefE — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) March 17, 2019

What a disaster of a year for LeBron James and the Lakers. His teammates are now just openly ignoring him, and that comes after there was a report the team actually considered trading their star.

He also recently walked off the court before a game was over and bounced a ball into a TV broadcast. The Lakers have turned into a legit circus.

Does LeBron not respect the media? OUR COLUMN: pic.twitter.com/0GnYFAEhDB — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 4, 2019

I have no idea how Los Angeles will turn this all around, but it’s a disaster right now. I’m honestly not sure how much worse it could get.

Shoutout to LeBron! He’s turned one of the most storied franchises in all of sports into a joke!

