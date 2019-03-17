March Madness Bracket Released, Duke Gets Top Seed

Your first name

The March Madness bracket was released Sunday, and Duke took the top-overall seed in the tournament.

The Blue Devils are the number one seed in the East Region, and the Michigan State Spartans take the number two seed. (RELATED: Duke Star Z ion Williamson Suffers Sprained Knee In Loss To North Carolina)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke Men’s Basketball (@dukembb) on Mar 17, 2019 at 3:03pm PDT

Virginia took the top seed in the South Region after an incredibly successful year for the Cavaliers. The other top teams in the region are Wisconsin, Kansas State, Purdue and Tennessee.

Virginia claims the No. 1 seed in the South! pic.twitter.com/sscgvdcdlu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 17, 2019

It think it’s safe to say the South Region is absolutely loaded with talent. All of those top teams are capable of making a run.

As a Badger fan, we didn’t get an easy road at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 17, 2019 at 8:57am PDT

As for the Midwest Region, North Carolina takes the top seed. The other top teams in the region are Auburn, Kansas, Kentucky and Houston.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carolina Basketball (@unc_basketball) on Mar 17, 2019 at 10:30am PDT

In the West Region, Gonzaga took the top spot. The other top teams in the region are Marquette, Florida State, Texas Tech, and Michigan.

A very strong region by every metric.

You can see the entire bracket below.

Here’s the full 2019 NCAA Tournament Bracket. https://t.co/swOQXaNKCM Let the Madness begin. pic.twitter.com/yrm2h7UtiL — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 17, 2019

Sound off in the comments with who you’re taking.