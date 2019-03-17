March Madness Bracket Released, Duke Gets Top Seed

David Hookstead | Reporter

The March Madness bracket was released Sunday, and Duke took the top-overall seed in the tournament.

The Blue Devils are the number one seed in the East Region, and the Michigan State Spartans take the number two seed. (RELATED: Duke Star Zion Williamson Suffers Sprained Knee In Loss To North Carolina)

 

Virginia took the top seed in the South Region after an incredibly successful year for the Cavaliers. The other top teams in the region are Wisconsin, Kansas State, Purdue and Tennessee.

It think it’s safe to say the South Region is absolutely loaded with talent. All of those top teams are capable of making a run.

As a Badger fan, we didn’t get an easy road at all.

 

As for the Midwest Region, North Carolina takes the top seed. The other top teams in the region are Auburn, Kansas, Kentucky and Houston.

 

In the West Region, Gonzaga took the top spot. The other top teams in the region are Marquette, Florida State, Texas Tech, and Michigan.

A very strong region by every metric.

You can see the entire bracket below.

Sound off in the comments with who you’re taking.

