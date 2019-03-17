The Memphis Express Should Start Johnny Manziel Immediately

The Memphis Express need to be bold, and the AAF team should start Johnny Manziel against the Birmingham Iron next Sunday.

Manziel joined the team Saturday after being booted out of the CFL. Many people would say a week isn’t nearly enough time to get a quarterback ready. Normally, I’d agree with you, and I even felt similar as early as this morning.

However, the Express are 1-5, and have nobody exciting on the roster at the QB position. With the season in the tank, they might as well put Manziel under center right away. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Signs With The Memphis Express In The AAF)

Now, I’m not suggesting that you try to teach Johnny Football the entire playbook in seven days. That’d be insane. What the express should do is teach him 10 to 15 passing plays, a handful of options and then the basic rushing attack.

The Express literally having nothing to lose at this point. Get Manziel under center and have him take the first snaps against the Iron. Give him an extremely abbreviated playbook, and just let him go out there and play. (RELATED: Johnny Manzie l Shows Off Arm Strength)

Manziel’s first game with the Express will be on the NFL Network. I promise the people running the show that plenty of people will tune in if they just listen to me. The AAF wants eyeballs on the league, and there’s no better way to do it than having a Heisman winner under center for a primetime game.

Let Johnny be Johnny!

