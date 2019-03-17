Michigan State Forward Kyle Ahrens Suffers Horrible Ankle Injury Against Michigan

Michigan State player Kyle Ahrens suffered a gruesome ankle injury Sunday against Michigan in the Big Ten title game.

Ahrens injured his ankle as it appeared to bend, and the video will make you want to vomit. It’s one of the most disgusting injuries that I’ve ever seen in my life. (RELATED: Michigan State Favored To Win Big Ten Basketball Tournament)

Watch the disgusting video below.

Tough injury in the Big 10 Championship… Michigan State forward Kyler Ahrens came down on his left ankle. Prayers to Kyle for a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/PYgXn6v45U — Sports Plug (@_SportsPlug) March 17, 2019

My friends, it really doesn’t get much worse than that at all. An ankle injury like that can change your career forever if it becomes a worst-case possible situation.

The Spartans redshirt junior has a long road ahead of him, and I doubt he’s about to suit up in the big dance. If it’s as bad as it looked, then he should just be happy if he’s ready to play next season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Ahrens (@kyleahrens33) on Mar 9, 2019 at 8:13pm PST

You just hate to see an injury like that. Hopefully, he’s able to bounce back better than ever, but the road to recovery won’t be an easy one.

What an awful situation for the talented basketball player.